New figures show 94 people have died from coronavirus in care homes across Essex.

In the latest figures released today, it has been confirmed that 94 residents have died from Covid-19 at care homes across the county in the past two weeks.

The statistics show 79 deaths have been recorded as coronavirus-related in care homes in areas under Essex County Council, with ten recorded in Southend's care homes, with five across Thurrock.

>> Care home staff 'scared' after 'one-third of residents die during pandemic'

Across all care homes the Essex County Council area, there have been 323 deaths in the past two weeks, with an additonal 46 in Southend and 26 in Thurrock.

Data from the Office of National Statistics revealed that the deaths recorded across the UK in the past two weeks has been the highest since records began in 1993.

The statistics have been recorded from April 10 until April 24.