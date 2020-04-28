KFC is set to reopen more of its branches across the country after bringing in a new set of rules to keep staff and customers safe.

The fast-food retailer began closing its stores on March 23 following the government's decision to place the UK on lockdown.

At that time, KFC said that it wanted to "protect the wellbeing and safety" of staff and customers, and confirmed that the temporary closures would be "until further notice."

It was then revealed earlier this month that eleven stores would reopen as part of an initial phase, including two sites in Manchester.

The chain is however offering a "limited menu" to customers and service is delivery-only, available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats for those who live near one of the restaurants.

What have KFC said?

In a statement about reopening stores, KFC explained: "To do this in the right way, we’ve put new processes in place and stepped up our already stringent hygiene measures.

"We’re serving a limited menu, which means we can have a smaller kitchen team to maintain social distancing.

"Our teams are amazing and we’d never ask them to come back to work if they weren’t comfortable, so they’re returning on an opt-in basis. ”

“The key workers across the country are doing a phenomenal job. So to say a huge thank you, these restaurants have now donated over 5,000 meals to them in partnership with Deliveroo – and will continue to donate 100 meals a week each.”

'Opt-in basis'

The company added that its staff would return on an "opt-in basis" to ensure those who weren't comfortable returning to work could remain at home.

The full list is as follows: