The number of positive coronavirus cases in Essex has risen by 85 in the last 24 hours.

Across the county 2,867 people have now tested positive for the virus - up from 2,782 the day before.

There are 2,320 cases in the Essex County Council area, an increase of 76 cases.

There are now 282 cases in Southend and 265 in Thurrock.

Across the UK there have been 4,310 more positive tests in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 157,149.

There have been 360 deaths confirmed today bringing the total across the UK to 21,092.