GREGGS has confirmed it is looking to reopen with a number of stores expected to reopen their doors as early as next week.

The Newcastle-based bakery chain said it was looking to open a 'small number' of stores to trial how it would reopen more than 2,000 stores across the UK.

Although the full details of how the trial will operate have not been released, it is believed a number of Newcastle stores will be among the first to welcome customers back.

But due to current coronavirus lockdown rules, it remains highly likely that Greggs would operate a takeaway service only with a limited number of staff working at each store.

It's understood that a limited number of stores could open by May 5, as part of a staggered plan to reopen fully once restrictions are lifted.

A spokesperson for Greggs said on Sunday night (April 26): "We want to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again so we are planning to conduct a limited trial with volunteers to explore how we can reopen our shops with new measures in place that keep our colleagues and customers as safe as we can when we re-open at scale."

McDonald's 'in talks' to reopen stores

It comes after McDonald's said they were in talks about opening its 1,249 restaurants across the UK, according to reports.

The burger chain could open for drive-thru and delivery orders as early as mid-May, the Irish Farmers Journal said.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "Of course we are thinking about re-opening and having those conversations – but it's unclear when that will be."