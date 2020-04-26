THE trust which runs Basildon hospital has recorded more than 220 coronavirus-related death, new figures have revealed.

Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has now reported 222 deaths from Covid-19.

The trust was the first in the east of England to record 200 deaths.

A total of 183 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, while 129 have died at Southend Hospital.

Elsewhere in Essex there have been 216 confirmed deaths at Colchester Hospital since the outbreak started.

At the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, 12 patients with Covid-19 have died.

Anglian Community Enterprise has confirmed one death at Clacton Hospital and 12 at the Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt.

A further eight people have died after contracting Covid-19 at the NHS trust which runs Colchester Hospital at the weekend.

According to the latest data from NHS England, the deaths were recorded between Friday and yesterday.

The patients who died from the virus were all in their 70s and 80s with underlying health conditions.

A total of three patients sadly died at Colchester Hospital on Friday - two were in their 80s and one was in their 70s.

On Saturday, two lost their battle with the virus.

A further three patients, in the same age group, died at the hospital yesterday.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said on announcing the latest deaths: “Three patients, one in their 80s and two in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The total number of cases in Essex is now at 2,202.

Thurrock has 256 confirmed cases of the virus, while Southend’s number has increased to 275.