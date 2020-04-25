MYSTERY loud noises reverberating across south Essex are caused by a build up of pressure "causing a safety valve to lift" at a power station at Coryton, it was revealed tonight.

Essex fire crews were called after a build up of pressure had caused a safety valve to lift. This is normal when pressure builds, the fire service said.

The process has caused a large amount of steam and noise in south Essex, but there is no fire or cause for concern, the fire service said.

Police stressed there was no risk to the public. It was initially repored by police as an incident at the Calor Gas site, but Essex fire and rescue later said it was at a power station.

A police spokesman said: "We are assisting Essex County Fire and Rescue Service following reports of loud noises coming from a site off The Manorway, Coryton.

"These noises were caused by pressure being vented from the site, which is normal practice.

"We must stress there is no wider risk to the public and we’re looking to resolve it as quickly as possible with on-site staff.

"Please continue to stay home and please do not come to site.

"We thank you for your co-operation."

Essex Fire Service later tweeted: "Just to confirm, this was a power station, not an oil refinery as originally reported. We can also confirm there was no fire - only a lot of steam and noise."

At 10.15pm firefighters said that on-site staff were dealing with the incident themselves and have already successfully reduced the pressure.

Crews are standing by as a precautionary measure.