A man who was caught carrying out a lewd act in a Chelmsford shop has been jailed and made subject of a 10-year-order.

Aaron Birchall, 35, of Shelley Road, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, where he received two years for two offences investigated by Essex Police and 11 offences investigated by Sussex Police.

He was given two months for indecent exposure and one month for criminal damage, to run concurrent with each other but consecutive of the offences investigated by Sussex Police.

Birchall, has been made subject of notification requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a decade.

Police began investigating Birchall following reports that he had exposed himself in a shop within the town centre at around 1.35pm on Thursday 16 January.

The force received reports that he had carried exposed himself before carrying out an act and damaging a piece of clothing in the shop.

Birchall returned to the shop the following day and was recognised by a worker who called police. He was arrested and charged with offences.

Investigating officer Sergeant Harriet Ware said: “Birchall is a sexual offender who carried out a disgusting act in a shop in Chelmsford.

“Out of respect to the staff working there, we won’t be naming the shop involved, but I’d like to thank the workers for acting quickly to call us.

“Birchall’s offending and pattern of behaviour is concerning and following a joint investigation with our colleagues in Sussex, he has been sent to prison for serious sexual offences.

“He will further be restricted by orders placed on him once he is released.”