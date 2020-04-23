Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resisted demands for more transparency about how the lockdown would be ended.

In response to questions during the daily briefing at Number 10 today, the Health Secretary said: "I understand the thirst for knowledge. The tests that we have set out, which are the basis from which others - for instance the Scottish Government - have then developed their plans, those tests are the critical tests for when changes can be made.

"Of course, monitoring what is happening and making sure that we move at the right time is absolutely critical.

"But the message remains the same - that people need to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

"The reason that we have clarity on that message is that it has succeeded in bringing down and flattening the curve, but we are not through that yet and there's an awful lot of work that still needs to be done, and we are absolutely determined to avoid a second peak."