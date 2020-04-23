Bakery chain Greggs has unveiled the recipe for its iconic steak bake - allowing foodie fans to make them at home during lockdown.

Along with other high street businesses across the UK, Greggs was forced to close its doors last month due to government lockdown measures, which left customers unable to purchase their favourite snacks.

Now, Greggs has released its surprisingly simple recipes and DIY tutorials for both the iconic steak bake and the chicken bake, as well as its sausage, cheese and bean melt, for customers to try at home.

#GreggsItYourself

These tutorials are part of a #GreggsItYourself (also referred to GIY) series on the bakery’s social media channels, which began at the start of the month (April 3).

This series releases new recipes every Wednesday, so if you’re missing your favorite baked treat, or want some inspiration in the kitchen during lockdown, make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

The bakery released the steak bake tutorial on its Instagram account, while encouraging vegans to get creative with the recipe to create a homemade version of its vegan friendly pastry.

“Hands up who’s missing our Steak Bakes? Well here’s the next best thing – an easy way to #GreggsItYourself,” the post reads.

“(If you prefer a Vegan Steak Bake, just swap out the ingredients for vegan friendly options.)

“Don’t forget to share your GIY creations with us using #GreggsItYourself.”

How to make the Steak Bake

To make the steak bake, you’ll need:

Finely diced beef

Beef stock

Cornflour mixed with water

Puff pastry

One egg

Instructions for the filling mix:

Sizzle the beef in a frying pan until browned

Pour the beef stock into the pan before adding the cornflour mix

Allow the mix to thicken to your tastes and leave to cool

Instructions for the pastry:

Cut two pieces of pastry, into squares measuring 180mm x 94 mm to be precise

Egg wash the edges

Instructions for the steak bake: