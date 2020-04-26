Ikea has published a do-it-yourself guide to make its iconic Swedish meatballs at home.

The furniture retailer have revealed their secret recipe for foodie fans to create during lockdown.

The recipe has been presented in the form of a typical Ikea manual - which instructs readers through six preparation of the dish - made of ground beef and pork and served in cream sauce.

DIY: Ikea has published the recipe to make its iconic Swedish meatballs and cream sauce at home. Picture: Ikea

What have Ikea said?

Lauren Lourido, the country food manager of Ikea United Kingdom and Ireland, said: "We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.

"Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone's lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

"Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!"

How to make the Swedish Meatballs:

Ingredients - Meatballs

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of milk (whole milk)

generous salt and pepper

Ingredients - Cream sauce

dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flower

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Djon mustard

1. Meatballs: Combine beef and pork mince and mince and mix with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

2. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours (this will help them hold their shape whilst cooking).

3. In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides.

4. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180°c conventional or 160°c fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

5. Iconic Swedish cream sauce: Melt 40g of butter in a pan. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for two minutes. Add 150ml of veg stock and 150ml or beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150ml double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of Djon mustard. Bring it to simmer and allow sauce to thicken.

6. When ready to eat, serve with your favourite potatoes – either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes – enjoy!