Supermarket giant Aldi has recently added a vegan steak bake to its Plant Menu range.

The vegan snack has become increasing popular, after Greggs introduced its version earlier this year.

Fans will be able to pick up a pack of two of the Aldi version in the freezer aisle of the discount supermarket.

The 'no steak bake'

Dubbed the 'no steak bake', Aldi hopes that the product will appeal to anyone looking to reduce their meat intake, as well as to those following a plant-based diet - especially as Greggs remains closed due to the current UK lockdown.

What does it taste like?

The savoury bake resembles a classic steak bake in appearance and is filled with a meatless soya protein mix, all encased in vegan pastry, which is made using a blend of vegetable oils.

The Plant Menu No Steak Bake is available in Aldi stores now, priced at £1.19 for two.

A brief history of the vegan steak bake

Reports of the Greggs vegan steak bake first began circulating in August 2019, and Greggs then further added to this by tweeting a video which told fans to expect something vegan in January 2020 - but didn’t reveal what it would be.

Launched on January 2, 2020, the release of the vegan steak bake followed the huge success of the bakery’s vegan sausage roll.

This product became one of Greggs’ fastest selling products of the last six years - and now the vegan steak bake could follow suit.