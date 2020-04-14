Health, beauty and pharmacy chain Boots has said it is 'temporarily closing' 60 of its branches during the UK lockdown.

The decision by the retailler is due to the lack of footfall in some of its stores as a result of the lockdown measures - with those in airports, train stations and city centres being the hardest hit.

What will happen to staff?

Pharmacists at the affected stores will be redeployed to busier Boots stores until lockdown measures are lifted, but other staff could be placed on furlough.

Boots said that some local community pharmacies are seeing more than double the number of people requiring prescriptions.

What have Boots said?

A spokesperson for Boots said: “We are committed to being there for the people that need us and we will not leave a community without a pharmacy.

"We would like to thank our colleagues for their work and our customers for their support and generosity.”

What shopping restrictions does Boots have in place?

Boost recently banned shoppers from browsing in its stores, instead asking them to say what they intend to buy before they go in.

If what a customer requires is an essential item, such as medicine, a staff member will find the product so that shoppers can go straight to the till to pay.

Which stores are closing?

This is the full list of Boots stores that will be temporarily closing this month.

Here's the list of those which shut on April 10:

London Canary Wharf Cabot Square

London Canary Wharf Jubilee

London Cannon Street

London Covent Garden Long Acre

London Farringdon Road

London Fenchurch Street

London High Holborn

London Houndsditch

London Liverpool St Station

London Monument

London Moorgate High Street

London New Bridge Street

London One New Change Shopping Centre

London 100 Oxford Street

London 193 Oxford Street

London 508-520 Oxford Street

London Paternoster Square

London Piccadilly

London 302 Regent Street

London Strand temporary store

London Stratford City

London 16 Tottenham Court Road

London 211Tottenham Court Road

London Victoria Cardinal Place

London White City Shopping Centre Ariel Way

Here are the stores which closing on April 15: