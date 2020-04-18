Pizza Express fans will be familiar with the company’s popular dough balls - which come with a tasty garlic butter dip.

Although the current lockdown means you can’t visit a restaurant to get your fill of dough balls, the pizza chain has revealed its secret recipe so you can make your very own at home.

How do I make the Pizza Express dough balls?





For the dough balls (makes two portions), you will need:

· 150ml warm water - roughly 27C

· 1 teaspoon of sugar

· 15g fresh yeast (or two level teaspoons of dry yeast)

· 225g of plain flour (plus extra for working)

· 1.5 teaspoons of salt

· Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 230C (or 210C fan assisted)

2. Add the sugar and crumble the fresh yeast into the warm water. Allow the mixture to stand for 10-15 minutes in a warm place until froth develops on the surface

3. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the middle and pour the yeast mixture into the well

4. Lightly flour your hands and slowly mix the ingredients together until they bind

5. Generously dust your surface with flour, throw down the dough and begin kneading for 10 minutes until smooth, silky and soft. Leave the dough to rest until soft to the touch but not too springy

6. Roll the dough into a 1.2m long tube. Chop into 16 chunks and place in an oven proof pan. Leave the dough balls to rest in the pan for 30 mins

7. Make sure the oven has reached the required temperature and bake for 6 minutes until golden

For the garlic butter, you will need:

· 10ml extra virgin olive oil

· 4 teaspoons of butter

· Half a teaspoon of chopped garlic

Method:

1. Blend olive oil and chopped garlic into a paste. Pour over butter and blend with a spoon