THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex has risen to nearly 1,900.

The latest figures released by Public Health England today (Monday, April 13) show a further 75 coronavirus tests have come back positive in the county in the past 24 hours.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in Essex stands at 1,887.

As many as 214 people have tested positive in Southend, while 189 have also contracted the virus in Thurrock.

A further 1,484 residents in the rest of Essex have also tested positive.

By contrast, the latest figures show there have now been 88,621 cases of Covid-19 across the UK since the pandemic began.

A total of 11, 329 people have died in UK hospitals since contracting the virus.

Figures released by the NHS today also show three trusts in Essex have now had more than 100 patients die from coronavirus.

The total number of deaths in the county's hospitals stands at 509.

At the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, 121 patients with the virus have died, while a further 117 have died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals, has also passed the three figure mark, with a further six deaths reported in the past 24 hours taking its total to 105.

Both the Mid Essex Hospital and Southend University hospital trusts say 79 of their patients with Covid-19 have died.

Eight patients under the care of the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust have also died from coronavirus.