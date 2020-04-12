BORIS Johnson has sent a video message to frontline NHS workers thanking them for "saving my life."

The Prime Minister, who has been battling coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital was discharged today.

Mr Johnson has been being treated at the hospital since last Sunday when he was admitted after his Covid-19 symptoms persisted.

He also had to spend time in the intensive care unit, where he was closely monitored.

In his first address to the country since leaving hospital, the Primie Minister has now thanked the NHS.

"I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question," he said.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.

"The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it."

"Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past."

The PM has also said he has now personally "seen the pressure the NHS is under".

"In the last seven days, I have of course seen the pressure that the NHS is under," he said.

"I have seen the personal courage not just of the doctors and nurses but of everyone - the cleaners, the cooks, the health care workers of every description. Physios, radiographers, pharmacists - who have kept coming to work, kept putting themselves in harm's way, kept risking this deadly virus.

"It is thanks to that courage, that devotion, that duty and that love that our NHS has been unbeatable."

It is currently unknown when Boris Johnson will return to running the country.

But a Downing Street spokesman said earlier today that it not be immediately.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

"He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."