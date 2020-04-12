BORIS Johnson has now been discharged from the hospital in which he was recovering from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has been being treated at St Thomas', in London, since last Sunday when he was admitted.

His Covid-19 symptoms persisted, and he also spent time in the intensive care unit.

A Downing Street source has now confirmed Mr Johnson has been give the green light to return home.

It is currently unknown, however, when he will return to running the country.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

"He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."