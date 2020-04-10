TWELVE fire crews - including those from Rayleigh and Basildon - have been battling searing heat and acrid black smoke as a huge blaze took hold in a barn.

Firefighters were called to the large barn fire in Old Southend Road, Chelmsford tonight (Friday) at about 8.15pm.

On arrival, crews reported that a barn, measuring 50m by 90m, was completely ablaze.

Crews sectioned the barn into four sections and as of 11.30pm, were making steady progress to tackle the fire.

Firefighters have contained the fire to prevent it spreading to adjoining buildings.

Due to the remote location of the incident, a water bowser (a specialist fire vehicle with a large tank of water) was requested so the firefighters could have a good supply of water to extinguish the fire.

The following fire crews were at the scene:

Three from Chelmsford (1 Aerial Ladder Platform), one from Great Baddow, one from Witham, one from South Woodham Ferrers, one from Rayleigh Weir, one from Basildon, one from Corringham, one from Ingatestone, one from Wickford

Pic: Essex Fire and Rescue