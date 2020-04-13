A three-part drama highlighting the coughing scandal which gripped the nation will hit TV screens this week.

ITV will air 'Quiz' - which documents the scandal which rocked Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? back in September 2001.

Matthew Macfadyen plays the so-called ‘Coughing Major’ Charles Ingram, while Sian Clifford plays his wife Diana Ingram, and Michael Sheen plays the part of quiz show host Chris Tarrant.

Who were Charles and Diana Ingram?

Major Charles Ingram and his wife, Diana Ingram, a married couple with three children, were both convicted of attempting steal a million pounds on the ITV quiz show, alongside their accomplice Tecwen Whittock.

Charles was previously an army major until 2003, when he was forced to resign his commission.

When did the original episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? air on TV?

The episode aired on September 9 and 10, 2001.

What happened?

Charles won the £1million prize after answering all 15 questions correctly.

However, the Major amazed viewers presenter Chris Tarrant by his decision-making by selecting different answers before finally settling on one.

The alarm was later raised by the show's producers that something wasn't right.

ITV bosses swiftly watched the show back and found that a fellow quizzer, Tecwen Whittock, coughed when Charles read the correct answer out loud. His wife, Diana - who was in the audience - was also accused of coughing the right answer.

What is the three-part ITV drama 'Quiz' about?

When television producer Paul Smith puts everything on the line to make ITV quiz show and overnight sensation ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, one family’s much loved pub-quiz hobby turns into outright obsession.

As the family’s attempts to win the ultimate prize fall short, all eyes turn to an unsuspecting Major Charles Ingram to take his turn in the coveted hotseat.

While his first night on the show is a disaster, on the second, he is a brand new man with a brand new strategy.

The audience on the edge of their seats, Charles dithers and about-turns all the way up the question ladder while an increasingly suspicious production team launch an investigation that will lead them to an incriminating pattern of coughs in the studio audience.

Charged with fraud and persecuted by the public and press Charles, his wife Diana and the alleged cougher head to court.

At first it seems the trial is a fait accompli, but as the case for the defence gets underway, the jury learn there is far more to the story than they know.

When will it be on TV?

Episode one will air on Easter Monday, April 13, on ITV at 9pm.

Episode two will air on Tuesday, April 14, on ITV at 9pm.

The final episode will be screened at 9pm on ITV on Wednesday, April 15.

Will the series be on catch up?

Yes - the whole series will be available to watch again once all three episodes have aired on the ITV Hub.