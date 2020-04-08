Drivers have been thanked for keeping road journeys to a minimum during the coronavirus outbreak, with records showing that there are fewer people travelling in cars.

With strict social distancing rules in place, highways teams are still out on the county’s roads making repairs and improvements to keep main routes safe for emergency services, for supplies to move and to enable key workers to carry out their critical roles.

The team from Essex Highways are reminding residents to keep up the way they have responded to government restrictions, allowing them to carry out essential services.

Temporary new road signs have been issued which explain that staff are delivering critical works and calling on local residents to please respect the teams while they are on-site.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “I remain very grateful to everyone in Essex for staying at home and not using our network except when essential.

“I also remain very proud of the duty our highways teams continue to demonstrate, keeping the roads and pavements in safe working order wherever possible for all of us at this difficult time.

"Please do give our workers space, for their safety as well as yours – however a friendly wave is always welcome.

“Our work programme is constantly under review as the effects of the lockdown continues. With better weather we would normally be gearing up to carry out many repairs and improvements across the county.

"We are now carefully looking at our plans and taking into consideration the availability of specialist contractors, staff and materials.”

For updates relating to roads and travel, please visit www.essex.gov.uk/highways or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/essexhighways and www.twitter.com/Essex_Travel

Visit www.essex.gov.uk for updates on other Essex County Council services.