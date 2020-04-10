A MAN has been ordered to undertake rehabilitation following an incident in which police officers were threatened with being spat upon.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, it was alleged that officers were threatened in Mendleham Close on March 18.

They were called to the road following reports of a disturbance and two men were arrested.

Wayne Carter, 26, of Mendlesham Close, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “He was ordered to complete 30 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay compensation, court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £245 after admitting harassment and obstructing an officer.”

“He was made subject to a year-long restraining order.”

Stephen Halls, 30, of Mendlesham Close, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 28 charged with harassment.