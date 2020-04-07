A security guard has appeared in court charged with raping a woman at an Essex hospital.

Nicholas Bell, 22, was arrested following reports that a woman in her 30s had been assaulted at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow on Sunday.

The force said the alleged incident happened inside the hospital building.

Bell, who works for the hospital as a security guard, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 4, police said.

The accused, of Little Brays, Harlow, was remanded into custody.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Police have asked for anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact the adult sexual abuse investigation team in Harlow on 101 or to report details online at www.essex.police.uk.