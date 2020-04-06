The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) have told Britons to postpone all foreign travel 'indefinitely' as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Initial advice was issued on March 17, urging everyone not to travel abroad for 30 days, but this has since been extended - with no end date in sight for when it will be lifted.

What does this mean if you have a holiday booked?

The latest new from the FCO means that if you have a holiday booked - it's now effectively cancelled.

In the coming days - it is likely that your travel firm or airline will get in touch to discuss your options - and this may include rebooking your trip to take place at a later date.

Vouchers and credit have also been offered by lots of travel firms. Those not wishing to take that option are also entitled to request a refund if you want your money back.

What are travel companies doing to help customers?

Those who are due to travel imminently have been prioritised by travel firms.

Many companies have reported being flooded with calls in recent days, so if you are getting in touch, it may take various attempts before you get through.

What counts as 'essential travel' abroad?

In terms of what counts as essential travel has been made specific by the Foreign Office.

A statement on the FCO website says: "Sometimes we say that only essential travel is advised.

"Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision.

"You may have urgent family or business commitments to attend to. Circumstances differ from person to person.

"Only you can make an informed decision based on the risks."

UK Lockdown remains in place - 'Stay at home'

The updated advice from the FCO comes weeks after the UK went into lockdown, with people only allowed to leave home for several clear reasons.

These consist of:

- Exercise once a day

- To shop for food, essentials and medicine

- To travel to and from work if you're a 'key worker' and your work can't be completed at home