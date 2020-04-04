The most popular radio stations in the UK have been revealed.
A study by YouGov has published a list of the top stations to tune into.
As the UK remains under lockdown for the foreseeable, radio groups including the BBC, Bauer and Global have all reported a surge in listeners flocking to their stations within the last fortnight - whether it be to escape with music, or hear the latest news and debates.
The most popular radio stations in the UK - according to YouGov - are as follows:
1) Heart Radio
2) BBC Radio 2
3) Capital FM
4) Heart 80s
5) BBC Radio 1
6) Classic FM
7) Smooth Radio
8) Magic Radio
9) Absolute Radio 80s
10) Kiss FM
11) BBC Radio 4
12) Absolute Radio
13) Absolute Classic Rock
14) BBC Radio 5 Live
15) BBC Radio World Service
16) Absolute Radio 90s
17) Capital Xtra
18) Absolute Radio 70s
19) Virgin Radio
20) BBC Radio 1Xtra
21) TalkSport
22) Kisstory
23) Gold Radio
24) BBC Radio 3
25) BBC Radio 4 Extra
26) Kerrang Radio
27) Heat Radio
28) Magic Chilled
29) Planet Rock
30) Mellow Magic
31) BBC 6 Music
32) LBC
33) Hits Radio
34) Radio X
35) TalkSport2
36) KissFresh
37) Jazz FM
38) Magic Soul
39) BBC Radio Scotland
40) Sunrise Radio
