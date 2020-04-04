The most popular radio stations in the UK have been revealed.

A study by YouGov has published a list of the top stations to tune into.

As the UK remains under lockdown for the foreseeable, radio groups including the BBC, Bauer and Global have all reported a surge in listeners flocking to their stations within the last fortnight - whether it be to escape with music, or hear the latest news and debates.

The most popular radio stations in the UK - according to YouGov - are as follows:

1) Heart Radio

2) BBC Radio 2

3) Capital FM

4) Heart 80s

5) BBC Radio 1

6) Classic FM

7) Smooth Radio

8) Magic Radio

9) Absolute Radio 80s

10) Kiss FM

11) BBC Radio 4

12) Absolute Radio

13) Absolute Classic Rock

14) BBC Radio 5 Live

15) BBC Radio World Service

16) Absolute Radio 90s

17) Capital Xtra

18) Absolute Radio 70s

19) Virgin Radio

20) BBC Radio 1Xtra

21) TalkSport

22) Kisstory

23) Gold Radio

24) BBC Radio 3

25) BBC Radio 4 Extra

26) Kerrang Radio

27) Heat Radio

28) Magic Chilled

29) Planet Rock

30) Mellow Magic

31) BBC 6 Music

32) LBC

33) Hits Radio

34) Radio X

35) TalkSport2

36) KissFresh

37) Jazz FM

38) Magic Soul

39) BBC Radio Scotland

40) Sunrise Radio