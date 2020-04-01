A number of major retailers have issued urgent product recalls on a range of products.

Anyone who has recently bought the items have been urged to return them to the stores.

What has been recalled?

Co-op frozen hash browns have been recalled due to the a possible presence of pieces of white plastic making them unsafe to eat. The pack size affected is 700g with a best before date of July 2021.

Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagne (Frozen) - which are on sale at major supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Ocado and Waitrose - is being recalled because the packs may contain metal shavings. Customers who bought the lasagne's are advised to return them for a full refund. The affected packs have a batch code of 30-K269 and a best before date of November 2021.

Lidl has recalled Naturis Cold Pressed Juice Assorted ‘Rooting for You’ Variant because it contains sulphites (which are preservatives added to food and drinks to extend shelf life) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites. The pack size affected is 750ml and has a best before date of July 12, 2020.

Waitrose is recalling Waitrose N°1 Charentes Butter Croissants, packs of two, because they have been filled with an incorrect product which contains soya that is not declared on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya. The items have a best before date of April 1, 2020.

For more information on recalled products you can visit the Food Standards Agency website www.food.gov.uk.