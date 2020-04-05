If you miss hanging out with your friends and talking to more than your household - the wonders of modern technology have brought a new way to socialise.

Here are some of the best free social apps to use during lockdown to recreate the pub quiz in the comfort of your own home:

Quiz Up

The ultimate pub quiz for you and your friends from the comfort of your sofa.

All you need for this is a couple of friends, some drinks and your phone or tablet to download the app.

With topics to challenge even the weekly winners at your local, this quiz has something for everyone.

You can play in real-time, each round has six questions and you have just 10 seconds to answer each question.

Houseparty

The Houseparty app can make video calls with your loved one a little more exciting.

Through the app you can play popular games including Quick Draw, Head’s Up and Trivia with up to eight of your friends.

The app was launched back in 2016 by the Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Words With Friends

A scrabble lovers go-to, Words With Friends allows you and one other player to match each other in a mega vocabulary showdown.

The great thing about this game is that you can pick it up and put it down at your pleasure and your game will save. Play with someone you know or another app user.

Marco Polo

We may not be able to explore the world right now as Marco Polo once did, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a bit of fun with our friends.

This app allows you to video chat with friends that can’t be on screen in real time.

This app is perfect if you want to hangout with friends in different time zones and not stay up until 3am to catch that video call!

Uno

Card games have been a great all-rounder since the 1300’s but with a new take on an old classic you can now Uno with your friends anywhere in the world.

The app allows you to play the standard card game and enter tournaments where you can use your teamwork to win the game.

Whatsapp calling

Recently bought by Facebook the messaging app is rated number one for video calling amongst android users for the enhanced video chat quality.

Although you are not able to play any games on this app you can video call with up to 16 people and group call with up to 32.

Time to find which of your friends is the secret ‘quiz guru’ and get them planning your own quiz.

Zoom

If you have more friends try the video calling app Zoom where you can video call with up to 100 people all at once.

It’s great for small and large groups and the best thing is, the host can mute everyone if the chatter gets too loud.

Facebook Messenger

The video chat option on Facebook is a classic, used by millions of us across the world.

You can video call across the globe with your loved ones for hours on end. To play games on the video chat, hit the star button and choose to play a variety of AR games including basket ball and karaoke.

There are also fun effects and filters to spice up your video calls. With the new addition of being able to share your screen you can collaborate on fun projects and games through the app.

Facebook video allows you to cast the call onto your TV so the whole family can see, this can come in handy when you’re all crowded around a phone screen!

Create your own bake off

You may not have the culinary skills of Jamie Oliver or Nigella but what’s stopping you cooking up a storm for a virtual dinner party.

We’ve seen this craze start on social media where friends take part in a Bake Off style challenge and then all sit down to enjoy the dishes in your own homes, with friends joining in my video.

If only you could smell and taste, this option would be perfect.