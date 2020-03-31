Organisers have been forced to cancel a major cycling event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Active Sport, commercial organisers or Vélo Essex, have decided to cancel the event, which was due to take place on Sunday, September 20.

Earlier this week government forecasts indicated that social distancing measures could be in place for the next six months.

Organisers claimed the ride would be the biggest participation event in the county's history.

Cllr Ray Gooding, who was responsible for Vélo Essex said: "This is disappointing news, but sadly understandable in the current unforeseeable circumstances."

Three different courses of 100, 50 and three-miles were on offer, all starting at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Routes were due to take cyclists up through Braintree and Uttlesford before looking back towards Chelmsford.

The event was also due to bring hundreds into Essex with a Cycling Festival held at Hylands Park across the weekend, featuring cycling-themed activities, live music, food, drink and camping.

Active Sport are contacting all riders who had already signed up for Vélo Essex