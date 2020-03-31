Children across England who normally receive free school meals will be given a £15 supermarket voucher while schools are shut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know.

How will the vouchers work?

As reported by Schools Week, the vouchers will be provided by a third party which has been hired by the government, and they will be redeemable in all major UK supermarkets.

The voucher payments amount to £3 per day for each child, an increase of 70p on what schools are paid to provide free meals.

According to Schools Week, headteachers have been told about the scheme, but it has not been made clear whether vouchers will be available over the Easter holidays, which start this week.

In his daily press briefing, Boris Johnson promised that free school meals would continue, despite schools only being open for key workers' children.

The move comes as catering firms have been criticised for the quality of food provided for the free school meals.

How do I claim the vouchers?

You can use the government website to check if your child is eligible for free school meals and, therefore, the temporary replacement voucher scheme.

Any child already receiving free school meals will still qualify under the new scheme.

Schools are not normally expected to provide free school meals when kids are off sick, but this may differ under the voucher scheme.

Who can still attend school?