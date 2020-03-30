Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

LIVE: All the latest as coronavirus cases in county hit 305

4
Menu

LIVE: All the latest as coronavirus cases in Essex hit 305

By Robbie Bryson

Last updated:

    We'll bring you live updates as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Essex hits 305.

Chelmsford Weekly News
News
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-editions
Education