TRAFFIC is building following a lorry fire which partially blocked a busy carriageway.

Vehicles travelling along the A120 between Hare Green and the A12 are said to be moving slowly.

The build-up is a result of an earlier incident which saw a lorry catch fire on the eastbound carriageway.

Essex Police are now putting a temporary road closure in place between the A12 and the A133 while emergency services work at the scene.

Driver are advised to avoid the areas.