WE know you would probably rather forget the date where we all have an hour less in bed but here's a little reminder for you any way.

This year Sunday, March 29 is the day you need to put your clocks forward one hour.

The UK switches to British Summer Time at 1am with most mobiles phones and radio-controlled clocks making the change automatically.

To avoid confusion, remember the phrase 'spring forward, fall back'.

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring and go back on the final weekend of October in autumn.

It was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria to save on coal usage.

George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, and British businessman William Willett have also been credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

We can also now officially say it's spring.

March 1, 2020 is the first day of the meteorological spring while March 20, 2020 is the first day of the astronomical spring.

The clocks go back again at 2am on October 25.