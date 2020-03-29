Easter may be an unusual one this year - but there is still a chance to treat yourself and others with a range of tantelising creations.

If you're looking for something a bit more special than your average Easter egg, then we've picked some of the best unusual and new options available to buy now.

Talisker whisky egg

Single malt whisky brand, Talisker, has partnered with an Edinburgh based chocolatier to create its first ever Easter egg. A spokesperson for Talisker explained that the rich single malt pairs perfectly with the premium dark chocolate from COCO Chocolatier, resulting in a marriage of “intense and indulgent flavours”.

The Talisker Easter Egg is priced at £35 and combines dark chocolate, made using premium South American cocoa, with sea salt straight from the home of Talisker, on the Isle of Skye.

Accompanying the Easter egg are bespoke Talisker Whisky sea salted caramels, for a smokey, salty bite of the dramatic coastline of the Isle of Skye.

Waitrose illusion eggs

Off the back of their successful, realistic looking avocado egg, Waitrose will be selling a range of so-called 'art of illusion' eggs.

Heston Blumenthal is back with his new Eggstraordinary Chocolate Hen's Eggs, which look just like the real thing but are, in fact, made from white chocolate and house a soft two-tone banoffee centre, with layers of fresh banana purée ganache and dark chocolate caramel ganache.

Continuing with the theme of illusion, the Spring Lemon looks like it's ready to be sliced and squeezed. A surprising Easter treat, zesty lemon flavours complement smooth white chocolate for a sweet, yet citrusy flavour.

For a grown-up upgrade to a traditional Easter Egg hunt, the Heston from Waitrose Eggstraordinary Speckled Eggs are back by popular demand. At first sight, these blue speckled mini eggs might not look like anything out of the ordinary, however chocoholics will be delighted to find a delicious fleur de sel caramel filling.

Gin and prosecco eggs

​

Brand new for 2020 are the Aldi and Moser Roth artisan, alcohol infused Easter eggs.

Gin fans will enjoy a Gin White Chocolate Egg, and there's also a Prosecco and Raspberry Milk Chocolate Egg - both £4.99.

The gin egg is infused with gin and juniper and hand decorated with edible lustre, giving it a celebratory sparkle. Meanwhile, the Prosecco and Raspberry Milk Chocolate Egg presents a match made in fizz heaven with a classic prosecco and raspberry pairing.

Giant eggs

Aldi will also be home to a range of giant eggs, including the Moser Roth Giant Ostrich egg, Butterfly and Bloom eggs, and a Moser Roth Giant Dragon egg - all £14.99.

The Ostrich egg is an 800g giant white chocolate egg with caramel flavouring. The Butterfly and Bloom egg is made with Fairtrade cocoa and hand decorated with 3D butterflies and flowers, and nested within the shell is a gold lustre Belgian blonde chocolate egg.

The Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg is hand finished with a decorative ombre effect of bright russet to deep copper, and with a rich lustre finish.

M&S colourful character eggs

If you'd rather something a bit different than the usual chocolate egg then head to M&S where Seth the Sloth and a Flameggo are two of their Easter treats this year.

The hollow chocolate characters are both £5 and are available in store now.

Vegan and free-from eggs

If you're following a dairy-free or plant-based diet, then you don't have to miss out this Easter, thanks to a range of eggs from NOMO - a first for the free-from brand. Available now, the new Easter collection is completely vegan and free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts.

On sale at Tesco, Morrisons, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Holland & Barrett stores for an RRP of £6 each, NOMO’s eggs come in three flavours - Caramel and Sea Salt, Fruit and Crunch, and Creamy Choc.

Each eggs comes with an accompanying NOMO chocolate bar.

New Cadbury eggs

Cadbury is springing into the Easter season with an abundance of delightful new products to choose from, including new Cadbury Creme Egg and Cadbury Mini Egg gift tins, the new Cadbury Caramel Shell Egg and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Hollow Bunny, to name a few.

The new range is available to buy alongside familiar favourites as well as last year's in demand Oreo Egg. The new caramel shell egg, £3.49, combines a classic Dairy Milk chocolate shell egg with a milk chocolate egg filled with a caramel centre. The best of both worlds.

Coffee fans should check out the new choca-latte giant Easter egg, which has been created following the success of the Cadbury inventor programme. The choca-latte egg, £11.99, includes two sharing bars that also include digestive pieces, perfect for latte lovers who like their chocolate with a touch of coffee.

Butlers cheese Easter egg

This Cheesalicious Easter Egg, £4.50, is described as the “perfect alternative Easter gift for those who favour savoury over sweet”.

Made from cheddar, using milk from Lancashire farms, the so-called ‘cheester’ egg is designed to be a “show-stopping cheeseboard centre piece” for the family to enjoy over the Easter weekend.

After the launch of the cheddar egg last year, a blue cheese version is now available, as is a Chester egg double yoker - two cheese eggs and a Blacksticks Lovers triple Easter treat.

Arty Easter

Ethical chocolate manufacturer COCO Chocolatier launched its Easter 2020 collection in collaboration with Northern Irish designer Emer Tumilty.

The Easter range features two of Emer’s artworks ‘Balancing Act’ and ‘Sunset’ and comprises Easter Spice Milk Chocolate Bar, Easter Spice Dark Chocolate Bar (suitable for vegans), Cockatoo Eggs With Praline Centre, and Golden Hen’s Eggs in Milk Chocolate.

Chocolate sandwich

For anyone that wants something a bit different at lunch, this Hotel Chocolat Easter Egg Sandwich (£10) is sure to raise a few laughs.

Made by putting a loaf of granary bread though a 3D scanner, the milk chocolate egg creation comes in a sandwich box to complete its authentic look.

Dessert eggs

This Easter, Lidl is offering a range of Deluxe eggs based on classic desserts.

The range includes an Eton Mess egg, coconut crunch, salted caramel and dark chocolate and coffee - all of which are available to buy now for £3.99.