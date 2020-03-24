Hundreds of thousands of children across the UK and beyond tuned in for the first livestreamed PE lesson by Joe Wicks, the Body Coach on Monday.

The lessons were set up following the indefinite closure of schools last week due to social distancing measures introduced by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Feedback to the streamed classes have been hugely positive with parents who welcomed the distraction for their housebound kids.

Wicks announced last week that he would be running the sessions five days a week, Monday to Friday, pledging to "get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic".

Here’s how to get your kids involved with fun and interactive at home PE classes.

Where can I stream the classes from?

Joe Wicks will be streaming his live classes from his Youtube channel The Body Coach.

Can I catch up with lessons that I miss?

Yes, of course.

The first live lesson has been uploaded by Wicks to his channel and can be viewed here. The fitness coach will upload each live stream to his youtube channel under the header P.E. With Joe.

When do the live lessons take place?

P.E. with Joe will be aired live from Monday to Friday at 9am

Lessons will last approximately half-an-hour with Wicks saying “I will do this as long as the schools are closed.”

What do the classes consist of?

The 30-minute lessons are streamed live from Joe Wicks’ home.

They consist of “very basic exercises” that are “suitable for beginners. He assures that “if you’re unfit you’re still going to manage to do it”.

Exercises featured in lesson one included jogging on the spot, dynamic stretches and shadow boxing.

How can I keep my children fit at home?

Beyond adopting Joe Wicks as a PE teacher you and your children can keep fit by following NHS’ home workout.

The health service offer a series of entry level ten-minute workouts for those wanting to remain fit at home.

More advanced fitness fantatics can try their hand at the NHS’ gym-free workouts, which include a chair workout, a seated yoga workout and a standing abs workout.

There are also a number of Youtube channels offering fitness routines for kids.

Debbie Doo offers simple movement exercises set to music for younger kids. Cosmic Kids Yoga offers a series of yoga workouts targeted at children which will help young ones to burn energy and relax.

Move To Learn also possess a library of fitness workouts for energy-packed kids to enjoy.

Coronavirus: the facts from the World Health Organisation and the NHS

​What is coronavirus?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can affect lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus.

What caused coronavirus?

The outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December 2019 and it is thought that the virus, like others of its kind, has come from animals.

How is it spread?

As this is such a new illness, experts still aren’t sure how it is spread. But, similar viruses are spread in cough droplets. Therefore, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, and disposing of used tissues straight away is advised. Viruses like coronavirus cannot live outside the body for very long.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS states that the symptoms are: a dry cough, high temperature and shortness of breath - but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. Look out for flu-like symptoms, such as aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose and a sore throat. It’s important to remember that some people may become infected but won’t develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

What precautions can be taken?

Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly. The NHS also advises to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze; put used tissues in the bin immediately and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. Also avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean.

Government advice

As of Monday, March 16, the government advised that everyone should be observing social distancing - avoiding unnecessary travel and working from home where possible. Anyone with a cough or cold symptoms now needs to self-isolate with their entire household for 14 days.

The government has now instructed bars, restaurants and theatres to close and will review on a ‘month to month’ basis. Schools closed from Friday 20 March for the foreseeable future, and exams have been cancelled.

The over 70s or anyone who is vulnerable or living with an underlying illness are being asked to be extra careful and stay at home to self-isolate. People with serious underlying health conditions will be contacted and strongly advised to undertake "shielding" for 12 weeks.

For more information on government advice, please check their website. https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response

Should I avoid public places?

The advice now is to avoid public places and any non-essential travel. Travel abroad is also being advised against for the next 30 days at least, and many European countries have closed their borders.

What should I do if I feel unwell?

Don’t go to your GP but instead call NHS 111 or look online at the coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and what to do next. https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19

When to call NHS 111

NHS 111 should be used if you feel unwell with coronavirus symptoms, have been in a country with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days or if you have been in close contact with someone with the virus.