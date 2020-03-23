There are now 71 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Essex, health bosses have confirmed.

The newest figures show a jump of 10 from Saturday evening, when the Department of Health confirmed that the total stood at 61.

The latest numbers showed there are 53 in Essex County Council district, along with a further 10 in Thurrock and eight in Southend.

The number of positive cases throughout the country now stands at 5,683, with 135 patients that have recovered and the total death toll at 281.