DOZENS of stolen toilet roll have been recovered by police.

Essex Police's Operational Support Group was made aware of a burglarly in Hatfield Peverel yesterday.

They located the van in question in South Ockendon at 10.20pm last night, within the hour of it being reported.

In the back, they discovered a huge stash of toilet rolls, kitchen roll and a microwave.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have arrested three men for burglary offences just 30 minutes after receiving a call about suspicious activity in Hatfield Peverel.

"A 28-year-old man from Aveley, a 37-year-old man from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old man from Purfleet remain in custody on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and burglary.

"We were called at around 10.20pm yesterday, Friday 20 March, with reports that a vehicle had driven through a barrier at a building site in Bury Lane.

"Our Operational Support Group officers managed to locate the vehicle along the A13 before stopping it in South Ockendon at around 10.50pm.

"Inside the vehicle was stolen items including hand wash and dozens of packs of toilet rolls."