A further 39 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 167, NHS England said.

“Patients were aged between 50 and 99 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

The patients died at hospitals run by the following NHS Trusts: