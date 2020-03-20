The government has released a list of key workers whose children can still attend schools if necessary.
The UK government announced earlier this week that all schools in the UK would close from the end of this week.
However, further to the announcement, the government stated that children of key workers, the people that are the most required to work away from home during the coronavirus pandemic, can still attend school.
The full list is as follows:
- NHS staff
- social/care workers
- nursery/teaching staff
- food distribution
- police/fire/prisons/border officers
- banks/building societies
- food processing
- haulage/shipping
- oil/gas/utilities
- IT infrastructure
- sewerage
- justice system
- journalists/broadcasters
- undertakers
- charities
- some local government workers
- PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) manufacture
A government spokesman said: "It is important to underline that schools, colleges and other educational establishments remain safe places for children. But the fewer children making the journey to school, and the fewer children in educational settings, the lower the risk that the virus can spread and infect vulnerable individuals in wider society.
"Schools are, therefore, being asked to continue to provide care for a limited number of children - children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home.
"Vulnerable children include children who are supported by social care, those with safeguarding and welfare needs, including child in need plans, on child protection plans, ‘looked after’ children, young carers, disabled children and those with education, health and care (EHC) plans.
"We know that schools will also want to support other children facing social difficulties and we will support head teachers to do so.
"Many parents working in these sectors may be able to ensure their child is kept at home. And every child who can be safely cared for at home should be.
"Please, therefore, follow these key principles:
- If it is at all possible for children to be at home, then they should be.
- If a child needs specialist support, is vulnerable or has a parent who is a critical worker, then educational provision will be available for them.
- Parents should not rely for childcare upon those who are advised to be in the stringent social distancing category such as grandparents, friends, or family members with underlying conditions.
- Parents should also do everything they can to ensure children are not mixing socially in a way which can continue to spread the virus. They should observe the same social distancing principles as adults.
- Residential special schools, boarding schools and special settings continue to care for children wherever possible."
