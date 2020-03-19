Billericay's soapbox derby has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The soapbox derby, which usually attracts thousands of spectators, and originally scheduled for May 10, will no longer be taking place.

Yvonne Kyndt, the president of the Billericay Mayflower Rotary Club, who organise the derby, issued a statement this week. She said: "In line with the most recent Government directive, Billericay Mayflower Rotary regrets to announce that Billericay Soapbox Derby 2020 will not take place on May 10th.

"However, we are currently exploring the possibility of finding another date on which this hugely popular event might possibly take place.

"Apologies to those involved and many thanks for your support."

Basildon's first ever soapbox, on July 18, is still expected to be held, organisers have said.