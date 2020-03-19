A CORONER has expressed his "deep condolences" to relatives of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry container as he opened the inquests into their deaths.

Area coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes said it was "clearly on any view a tragedy on a large scale and a personal tragedy to each of the families".

The names of the deceased, including ten teenagers, were read aloud by coroner's officer Nick Hale during the ten-minute hearing at Essex Coroner's Court after a scheduled Vietnamese interpreter went into self-isolation over the coronavirus.

Post-mortem and toxicology reports have given the cause of death as asphyxia and hyperthermia - a lack of oxygen and overheating - in an enclosed space, Mr Hale said.

The hearing was adjourned until any criminal proceedings linked with the case are concluded, the coroner said.

Essex Police said last month they had sent detectives to the south-east Asian country to meet relatives of the deceased as they investigate the alleged human trafficking plot.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among eight women and 31 males found dead in the lorry parked on the Waterglade industrial park in Grays in the early hours of October 23 last year.

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, who was the driver of the lorry, has already admitted being part of a smuggling ring which tried to get a group of men, women and children into the UK illegally.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, of Hobart Road, Tilbury, has been charged with an immigration offence said to have taken place between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019 in connection with the discovery.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Mimosa Close, in Langdon Hills was detained at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday, January 29.

Nica was held under a European Arrest Warrant, which had been successfully applied for by Essex Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is set to appear at the Old Bailey in London at a later date.

He is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Cossington Road, Tilbury, has appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court in connection with the discovery.

He has been charged with conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Rayleigh’s Major Crime Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.