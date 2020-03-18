A SCHOOL in Wickford will partially close from tomorrow due falls in staff numbers as the coronavirus issue continues in the UK.

Bromfords School and Sixth Form College in Grange Avenue has announced that the school will be closed to year seven, eight and nine pupils for Thursday and Friday.

In a statement on the school’s website, Ahson Mohammed, CEO of Compass Education Trust Ltd that runs the school, said the partial closure was so they can prioritise years ten to 13 pupils who are preparing for upcoming exams.

He said yesterday: “In light of the updated “Stay at Home” guidance to its response to the COVID-19 virus issued by the government yesterday, I must share with you the impact that this this guidance is now having on the safe and secure operation of the school.

“We have today [Tuesday] witnessed a significant reduction in the number of our staff who are available for work in school and this trend of reduction in staffing availability is likely to increase as we head through this week.

“As a school, our analysis of staffing capacity means that we now find ourselves in a situation where we have a reduced capacity to teach and safely supervise all children at all times.

“We must therefore reduce the number of students in school. This reduction will take place in the first instance on Thursday and Friday of this week.

“The school will be closed to students in years 7, 8 and 9 on these days; the 19th and 20th of March and I would ask that parents begin the task of making appropriate arrangements for this partial closure.

“We will endeavour to provide some work but with reduced staffing levels, this may not be possible.

“I am acutely aware of the impact that these short notice closures may have on students who are eligible for free school meals.

“If you are a parent of an eligible child, and would like your child to be able to access the catering facilities at lunchtimes, please contact the school in order that arrangements are made to accommodate your request.

“Our plan is to give priority to students in Years 10 – 13 who are currently undertaking preparations for public examinations. Where possible, these year groups will not be directed to remain at home for specific whole days.

“Year 12 students may find that individual classes across a week are cancelled at short notice if the staff member is needed to be redirected.

“A classroom will be available for students to undertake the learning that would have been provided by the teacher.

The school will continue to communicate with all parents by letter via email, the Edulink app as well as posting updates on the school’s website and Twitter feed. I would ask all parents to check these platforms on a daily basis.

“Arrangements for schoolwork were communicated home in a letter last week and specific details can be found on the following page of our website.

“It is also the case that many future school events such as sports fixtures, performances, local visits, Duke of Edinburgh activities and school clubs will be affected.

“As communicated earlier today, the school production scheduled for 25th & 26th March and Year 10 parents evening scheduled for 2nd April have both been postponed.

“I understand that as parents this arrangement will present you with challenges and we will of course aim to communicate as quickly as possible to give you time to make arrangements, in the event of a government decision to close schools.

“Thank you in anticipation of your support through what are likely to be difficult and challenging weeks for us all. You can be sure that we will make the safety and education of your child our top priorities.”

The government has not instructed schools to close but has advised people to work from home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel and social gatherings.