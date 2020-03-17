A HISTORIC seaside attraction is currently set to remain open during the forthcoming school holidays despite growing concerns over coronavirus.

Clacton Pier, which is currently undergoing an ambitious renovation, is continuing to prepare for the Easter break, which runs for two weeks from April 6.

The decision to remain open may come as a surprise to many, seeing as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested social interaction be kept to a minimum.

Additional deep cleans are being carried out at Clacton Pier and further precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of its customers.

Pier director's Billy and Elliot Ball

But the pier’s director, Billy Ball, has said it is very much business as usual at this stage and the attraction will continue to welcome guests until advised otherwise.

“From everything we have heard at this current time we will remain open and are continuing to prepare for the Easter holidays,” he said.

“And we will do so until we are told to do anything different.

“However, we will be taking all the necessary and sensible precautions including carrying out extra cleaning regimes on top of those that normally take place.”

Mr Ball did, however, suggest protocols are in place should the spread of Covid-19 - which has claimed the lives of more than 7,000 people - become an even bigger crisis.

“These are very challenging times for everybody, and we have plans being drawn up to deal with what is an ever-changing situation,” he said.

“We will be listening very carefully to the advice over the coming days and weeks.”

The last couple of months have proved challenging for the Clacton Pier, following the sudden collapse of one of its ride decks following Storm Ciara.

After the incident, Clacton MP Giles Watling visited the site to pledge his support to the landmark and urged governing bodies to not delay repair works.

The town’s representative has now informed his constituents that he is self-isolating, after contracting a mild temperature.

Addressing his followers in a self-shot video posted on Twitter, he said: “I was feeling a bit poorly and a bit rough, so I have decided to follow the instructions and science.

“I am now in my home and I am locked down for at least the next seven days and we will see how it goes.”