There's been a spike in coronavirus cases overnight in Essex, with eight new cases announced yesterday.

Six of the newly diagnosed cases are from Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock. This is up from eight. This means there are 14 confirmed cases in the wider Essex region.

Southend has one new case, with three in total, and Thurrock has its first reported case.

Across the UK, there are now 1,372 cases as of 9am today.

It takes the total across Essex to 18.

Public Health England has also announced that there have now been 35 deaths - an increase from 21 - across the United Kingdom.