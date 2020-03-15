A pensioner was robbed by two teens during an afternoon attack.

The woman, in her 70s, was robbed in Cutlers Road, South Woodham Ferrers.

The victim was walking along the road at some point between 11:50am and 3:35pm on Sunday 8 March when two teenage boys stole her bag.

The bag was later recovered on the industrial estate.

The victim was unharmed, but she is understandably shaken by the incident.

The boys are described as being white and around 13 or 14 years old. One wore a pale-coloured hooded jumper with the hood up and the other wore dark clothing and had dark hair.

Anyone with information about this incident, or doorbell or dashcam footage available to view, is asked to call Maldon's Local Policing Team on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/37129/20.

You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.