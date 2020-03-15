Two people have been arrested after reports of a serious assault outside a pub.

The men were arrested yesterday afternoon, following the incident outside a pub in Great Baddow that morning.



A 23-year-old woman from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of two offences of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm along with a 24-year-old man from Upminster, who arrested on suspicion of four offences of causing grievous bodily harm and one offence of possession of cannabis.



Both remain in custody for questioning.



Officers would like to thank the community for their patience as police continue their enquiries.



Anyone with information about the incident, which happened outside a pub in Tabors Hill at around 12.50am yesterday, who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Essex Police.



Witnesses should call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/40561/20.



Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or you can submit information through their website.