Cattle and horses were rescued from a huge barn fire.

Firefighters rushed to the incident in Princess Margaret Road, East Tilbury, at 10am yesterday.

The crews were called to reports of a tractor on fire inside the barn.

The firefighters discovered the agricultural building, measuring around 12 metres by 10 metres, was completely alight.

The crews worked to bring all cattle and horses out of the barn to safety and quickly set up water supplies to begin tackling the fire in difficult conditions.

Crews reported that the fire had been extinguished by 12.10am and then stayed at the scene to continuing dampening down hotspots.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will now be carried out.