The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 456 - rising by 83 - the biggest increase in a single day.

In the latest update by the Department of Health at 2pm on Wednesday, a total of 27,476 have been tested.

What are the figures across England?

Here is the breakdown by NHS region:

East of England: 32

London: 104

Midlands: 42

North East and Yorkshire: 32

North West: 43

South East: 60

South West: 44

To be determined: 30

Total: 387

What is the latest in Scotland?

The number of cases of coronavirus in Scotland has risen by a third to 36.

The Scottish Government confirmed that was the latest total of people diagnosed with Covid-19, up from 27 on Tuesday.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 2,316 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 2,280 tests were negative for the disease.

The NHS Lothian area has the highest number of cases, with eight confirmed, while there are six in NHS Grampian and five in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board area.

A further four cases have been detected in the Lanarkshire area, as well as three in Ayrshire and Arran, and two each in NHS Borders, NHS Fife, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Shetland and NHS Tayside.

WATCH: How to wash your hands properly

Top facts about Coronavirus from the World Health Organisation and NHS

What is coronavirus?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can affect lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus.

What caused coronavirus?

The outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December 2019 and it is thought that the virus, like others of its kind, has come from animals.

How is it spread?

As this is such a new illness, experts still aren’t sure how it is spread. But.similar viruses are spread in cough droplets. Therefore covering your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, and disposing of used tissues straight away is advised. Viruses like coronavirus cannot live outside the body for very long.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS states that the symptoms are: a dry cough, high temperature and shortness of breath - but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

Look out for flu-like symptoms, such as aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose and a sore throat.

It’s important to remember that some people may become infected but won’t develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

What precautions can be taken?

Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly.

The NHS also advises to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze; put used tissues in the bin immediately and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. Also avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean.

Should I avoid public places?

Most people who feel well can continue to go to work, school and public places and should only stay at home and self isolate if advised by a medical professional or the coronavirus service.

What should I do if I feel unwell?

Don’t go to your GP but instead call NHS 111 or look online at the coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and what to do next.

When to call NHS 111

NHS 111 should be used if you feel unwell with coronavirus symptoms, have been in a country with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days or if you have been in close contact with someone with the virus.