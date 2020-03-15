Seven of the most confusing road signs have been revealed.

Whether you've been driving for three or 30 years, there are some rarely seen signs which continue to baffle road users.

LeaseVan.co.uk have compiled a list of some of the most misleading signs to test drivers’ knowledge.

Tim Alcock from LeaseVan.co.uk commented: “For the most part, the signs can be roughly interpreted and if you had to hazard a guess, you probably wouldn’t be far off.

“Nevertheless, we’ve picked out some of the most obscure and uncommon road signs to help British drivers get clued up before heading out.”

1. Surface dressing – No, this isn’t implying that your tyres are at risk of exploding. Sometimes roads aren’t completely resurfaced with fresh tarmac, and instead roads are improved by “surface dressing” which involves treating roads with bitumen and loose chippings. This sign warns drivers and riders that they need to slow down because loose chippings can damage paintwork and are hazardous due to loss of traction.

2. Minimum speed limit – This looks similar to a 30mph speed limit sign, but those are on a white background with a red border. This one means that there’s a minimum speed permitted, in miles per hour, unless it’s impractical or unsafe to comply.

3. No vehicles except bicycles being pushed – Red circles generally give a mandatory instruction, such as speed limits. This one is usually accompanied by another sign below it with a further explanation, but basically it means ‘No Vehicles’. It may say just that below, or perhaps have a time of the day in which the rule applies.

4. Vehicles may pass either side to reach same destination – perhaps one of the most puzzling road signs and one that isn’t used too often. You probably wouldn’t be able to decipher its meaning purely from the image, either. Blue circles generally give a mandatory instruction such as ‘turn left’, or in this case, ‘vehicles may pass either side to reach same destination’.

5. No vehicles carrying explosives - this will only apply to a very, very small number of drivers carrying dangerous loads, but if you’re not aware of its meaning, it could have horrible consequences.

6. Overhead electric cable - you might see this sign and automatically think ‘danger’, but would you really know what to look out for?

7. T-junction with priority over vehicles from the right – perhaps one of the most uncommon road signs, and not overly self-explanatory either.