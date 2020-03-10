A sixth patient has died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, NHS England said.

The patient, who was being treated by West Hertfordshire Hospital, was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer, added: "It appears the virus was aquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun."

The news comes after a fifth person who contracted the virus had died on Monday.

The patient, who was in their seventies, was being treated at St Helier Hospital and had underlying health conditions.