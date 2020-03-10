CONSTRUCTION work has begun on the country's 'most advanced' electric car charging station.

Gridserve says its new electric forecourt, which is based on a 2.5 acres site just off the A131 at Great Notley, could be open as early as this summer and will be the first of 100 similar projects around the country.

The forecourt will have capacity for 24 vehicles and will offer motorists a charge time between 20 to 30 minutes.

Gridserve says the charging station will be powered through a mix of on-site and off-site solar panels, along with zero carbon batteries.

CEO and founder Toddington Harper said: "We’ve designed our Electric Forecourts entirely around the needs of electric vehicle drivers, updating the petrol station model for a net-zero carbon future. Many more people want to buy electric vehicles but are worried about how to charge them.

"We will help solve that challenge and deliver the confidence needed to make the switch to electric transport.

"This will be the most advanced charging facility in the UK, and possibly the world. Drivers will be able to turn up and charge their vehicle at the fastest rate each vehicle can support, using 100 per cent renenewable energy, and with the best possible charging experience."

The charging station will be built around a two-storey building which will include a coffee shop, convenience supermarket, and airport-style lounge with high-speed internet and meeting rooms.

There will also be an education centre where customers can learn more about sustainable energy and will get the chance to test drive electric vehicles.

Braintree Council leader Graham Butland said: "This ultramodern forecourt will provide residents and businesses in our district with access to a dependable source of green energy which will make owning an electric vehicle far more viable.

"The availability of this technology will put Braintree at the forefront of the low carbon transport revolution and will go a long way in helping us meet our climate targets."

Braintree MP James Cleverly added: "Our government is committed to increasing the take-up of electric vehicles, to clean our air and enable us to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. "Gridserve’s Electric Forecourt, close to Braintree, is pioneering the world-class charging infrastructure that we need to support our policies and will inspire people in towns and cities throughout the country to have the confidence to make the move to sustainable transport."