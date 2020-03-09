A BUILDER will be flexing his muscles in a bid to inspire others during a national contest.

Steven Barrett, from Basildon will be strutting his stuff at the Mr Gay MX Drag competition.

His impressive physique and open attitude has earned him more than 9,000 social media followers.

He has also appeared on Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, baring all in his quest to find love.

He said teaching and inspiring others is very important to him.

The 47-year-old builder, who is openly gay, said: “I applied for the contest after seeing it a few times and knowing some of the previous contestants.

“I never thought about doing anything like this, but since being on TV I decided to sign up for everything I can.

“I’d hate to be an old man in a care home regretting not taking opportunities, I want to be able to share great stories.

“I think I’m doing well for my age and feel like I’m still in my twenties.

“I have a presence on social media and want to help others and educate.

“I shared my coming out story on social media and have heard from men overseas who I have helped.

“I also teach straight men, in the building industry, about the gay world and issues.”

The contest takes place in Newcastle in June but there will be a walk-through event in April.

He added: “ITV will be there and lots of gay magazines.”

Studious Steve has even hit the books in preparation for the contest.

He said he’s feeling apprehensive about the competition but also excited.

Mr Barrett said: “I discovered there’s lots of information about gay history that I need and want to know.

“I was feeling it could be a small competition but it’s a lot of work.

“The support from my family, friends and colleagues has been great.

“Ripped Gym, in Basildon, where I work out, has been great.

“As part of the contest we have to raise cash for charities.

“I am supporting children’s charity, The Charlie and Carter Foundation and Northern Pride.”

He has collected more than £200 so far. To donate go to .uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving/ and search Steven Barrett.