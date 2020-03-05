A man died at a busy docks site after suffering sever multiple injuries, an inquest heard.

Stephen Coatsworth, 63, from Harlow died at Tilbury Docks on February 21 after an incident.

An inquest at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford was opened into the man’s death yesterday.

Coroner’s officer Howard Goddard told the court: “Steven Coatsworth from Harlow died at Tilbury Docks. Police are treating it as non-suspicious. He sustained severe multiple injuries.”

Lincoln Brookes, area coroner said: “I am suggesting a provisional hearing date of May 21 and we must see copies of the post-mortem examination, toxicology report, images and if he was known to mental health services, we need to know that too. Ideally, we will also have a letter from the family. I assume the body can be released.”